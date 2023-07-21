FBI Imposters Tase And Rob Queens Couple, Leave With Mercedes And $40,000, Police Say

Law enforcement officials in New York are seeking two individuals who allegedly posed as FBI agents and robbed a Queens couple of their car and $40,000.

The alleged robbery took place July 16 at approximately 7:30 a.m., when two men in a black Porsche Cayenne approached a young couple in Queens and identified themselves as FBI agents, ABC7 New York reported. The two men were well-dressed in suits and ties and had what appeared to be guns in their waistbands, according to NBC New York.

Police say the couple — a 25-year-old man and 31-year-old woman — were just returning home when the phony agents confronted them, the outlet reported. (RELATED: 18-Year-Old Busted For Allegedly Impersonating A Cop After Pulling Over Real Police Officer In Fake Traffic Stop)

The well-dressed criminals posing as federal agents took the couple’s Mercedes, $40,000 in cash and cryptocurrency, and some designer bags, police say. https://t.co/ihucDx5VZP — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 21, 2023



After identifying themselves as FBI officials, the men allegedly tased the couple and tied them up before proceeding to rob their home. The men made off with a total of $20,000 in cash, $20,000 worth of cryptocurrency, a Rolex and some designer bags, according to NBC New York.

The suspects then fled the scene in the Porsche and the couple’s 2019 Mercedes-Benz GT50, ABC7 reported.

Police have since released video surveillance footage of the suspects in hopes the public might be able to help them apprehend the two alleged imposters before they strike again.

Anyone with information regarding the reported robbery or the suspects has been asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline.