Gretchen Whitmer’s Latest Social Media Stunt Is Worse Than You Could Ever Imagine

Are you ready to die of cringe? Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has you covered this glorious Friday.

Forget rampant fentanyl poisonings, the sudden rise of serial killers and extreme deadly weather events — it’s Barbie time, according to Whitmer’s Twitter feed.

“Come on Barbie, let’s go govern,” Whitmer (or an aide who hates her) wrote to the governor’s followers.

“This Barbie is the 49th Governor of the great state of Michigan, and just like [Barbie], fuchsia is my power color,” the caption reads.

Come on Barbie, let’s go govern. This Barbie is the 49th Governor of the great state of Michigan, and just like @Barbie, fuchsia is my power color. 💗 I’m committed to fighting for a state where every Michigander, no matter their background, can thrive. pic.twitter.com/F8Qq9gSrEL — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 20, 2023

Whitmer is trying to use the Barbie brand to promote the random stuff her office is doing, and it’s so weird I don’t really know where to begin.

She’s allegedly going to be fixing “the damn roads” from “Ann Arbor to Escanaba” so that her Barbie doll can “cruise through the Great Lakes State, enjoy scenic views, and turn every journey into an adventure.”

Another post was focused on “electrification” and “battery manufacturing,” presumably for electric vehicles. This tweet was actually quite interesting because I had no idea that, under Whitmer’s leadership, Michigan is helping fund the child slave trade in Africa that is so closely intertwined with sources the materials for electric vehicle batteries.

Michigan is jumping in the driver’s seat and putting it in speed drive. ⚡ Hard-working Michiganders are leading the way in electrification, mobility, and U.S. battery manufacturing.@chevrolet, you coming? pic.twitter.com/QWaR7LVKHm — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) July 20, 2023

Whitmer clearly wasn’t content with just the one post about Barbie on her socials. She, or someone she works for who has no idea what they’re doing, thought it was a good idea to post a freaking slew of tweets from the governor’s official account. It’s behavior like this that makes it very difficult to stop parody accounts on the platform.

At least two of the posts feature the generic brunette doll holding a Michigan flag and being weird all over the state capital. Honestly, these videos give me “I’ve just done cocaine and can’t contain my hyperactivity in public” vibes. (RELATED: ‘Big Boy’ Anthony Weiner Loses His Freaking Mind When Someone Suggests ‘Big Girl’ Hillary Clinton Has A Body Count)

Ladies and gentleman, these types of tweets prove how little your elected officials think of you. And that should hurt your feelings.