‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters Storm The Open, With Billy Horschel Gloriously Catching One Of The Idiots For The Police

Billy Horschel — an immediate legend in my eyes.

Before The Open started this week, there were expectations that the environmental activist group ‘Just Stop Oil’ would show up at Royal Liverpool to protest. And that’s exactly what they did.

During play Friday, a few ‘Just Stop Oil’ looney tunes made their presence known on the 17th hole, and with orange flares at that. But the problem (for them): they were pulling this nonsense while Billy Horschel was doing his thing on the signature Par 3.

Earlier this week, the R&A issued an advisory to golfers not to deal with any possible protesters themselves, but my man Billy Horschel … he wanted all the smoke.

A former FedEx Cup champion, Horschel managed to catch one of the crazies and then walked them over to a police officer. To make it even better, he gave the protester a little shove in absolute disgust as he was handing them over.

What a boss.

WATCH:

@NoLayingUp Billy Horschel turning a protester over to police needs to be taken into Ryder Cup consideration. pic.twitter.com/1rP6yfucaz — Josh Daum (@Joshdaum1512) July 21, 2023

Oh, and as far as the orange flares that the protesters brought to The Open, it appears they were all just filled with confetti — which did zero damage to the golf course (because of course).

And all of the “debris”?

It was simply removed with leaf blowers, restoring order in just a few seconds.

What a joke.

After effects of Just Stop Oil protest on 17th green at Royal Liverpool. 3 people (one male, 2 female) apprehended by security and police. pic.twitter.com/naJIF6KLJr — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 21, 2023

Lesson of the day: Don’t be a looney tune.