Anheuser-Busch’s Stock Price Still Down Big Time After Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco

Yes, I know. I love pickin’ on Bud Light, and here I go again.

It’s been months since Bud Light‘s “woke” disaster with Dylan Mulvaney, but their umbrella company Anheuser-Busch is still feeling the pain from multiple directions — with the latest news seeing A-B’s stock still down and big time.

Ever since the … let’s just be honest here … absolutely ignorant decision to partner with Mulvaney on a March Madness promotion, both Anheuser-Busch and their beer brand Bud Light (and Budweiser at that) have been scratching and clawing to not go in the red.

Sales have been tanking week-by-week, billions in market cap have been erased and the stock price has been shooting down in a blaze of glory. It’s truly been historic to see what has happened to Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light.

And speaking of A-B’s stock price, that’s the update that I have for you today.

Before the market opened Friday morning, Anheuser-Busch’s stock price was at $58.73 per share — a 11.99% decline from the Friday prior to the company’s Mulvaney marketing mishap when the price was at $66.73. And at the current time of this writing (with the markets open), it’s actually dipped another 12 cents to $58.61. (LOL).

Straight hilarity.

When I saw the original report, it was reflecting Anheuser-Busch’s stock price before the market opened. The fact that it dropped another 12 cents in real time while I was writing this … man, this is the definition of something writing itself. (RELATED: Americans Continue Their Rejection Of Bud Light As Beer Giant Hilariously Blasted For Simply Supporting A Sports Team)

This is hilarious. Bud Light is literally a joke.