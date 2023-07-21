Kim Kardashian Is Completely Unrecognizable In ‘American Horror Story’ Teaser

FX Networks dropped the trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate” on Thursday, putting Kim Kardashian’s total transformation on full display for the first time.

Kim is a highly recognizable celebrity whose image appears in a barrage of social media posts every day, but no matter how familiar fans are with her appearance, it’s hard to tell it’s her in this particular movie. In the trailer, the star ditched her usual glamor for a haunting look that included spiked lashes, a very pale face, and long blonde hair that promises to haunt audiences.

Her bleached eyebrows and bold red lips add to the mysterious look, and are enough to send chills down the spines of the audience.

The video shows Kardashian standing in a very creepy nursery while holding a baby in her arms and rocking it back and forth. A chilling version of “Rock-A-Bye-Baby” plays loudly in the background, and sounds nothing at all like the lullaby it’s supposed to be. The SKIMS founder and reality television star glares at the camera in a devious, frightening manner. (RELATED: Gisele Bundchen Looks ‘Almost Unrecognizable’ In Latest Vogue Cover)

Kardashian is the newcomer to the series and joins an all-star cast that includes Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne for her debut appearance in season 12.

The teaser trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate” is only 42 seconds long, but the message is clear — it’s going to take fans on a very scary ride.

The clip has already been viewed nearly 400,000 times in less than 24 hours.