‘Breaks Our Heart’: Overrun Shelter Forced To Euthanize 100+ Animals

Animal welfare volunteers in DeKalb County, Georgia, are raising alarm as the local animal shelter grapples with severe overcrowding. They’ve now had to euthanize animals to make space, according to ANF.

Andrea Seidl, a long-time volunteer, has witnessed the distressing conditions firsthand. Run by Lifeline Animal Project, the facility is reportedly housing 616 animals, surpassing its maximum capacity of 425, the outlet noted

“They’re are stressed. They’re confined. In some of these kennels they can barely stand up, let alone move around,” Seidl said.

“It’s really sad when you walk through the shelter,” Seidl continued.

Tiki Artist, also with Lifeline, revealed Lifeline has been forced to euthanize animals for the first time in over ten years to create space, per the outlet. At least 28 animals in DeKalb and 81 in Lifeline’s Fulton County facilities have reportedly been put down.

“When we have to put down animals, it just breaks our heart. This is a heartbreaking time for us,” Artist said.

Adoption can alleviate the crisis, but volunteers like Seidl are urging local lawmakers to address the issue urgently. The DeKalb Animal Services Advisory Board proposed a resolution to lawmakers to expand the shelter and regulate breeding practices, ANF noted.

Volunteers are encouraging the public to contact DeKalb commissioners before the July 25th meeting to express support for the resolution. (RELATED: Animal Rights Activists Push For Cancellation Of Feral Cat Hunting Contest For Kids)

“Everyone here believes animals deserve a chance to live and we believe in giving them every opportunity to be adopted and find a loving home,” Artist said.