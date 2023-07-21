REPORT: Hunter Biden’s Hollywood Lawyer Seen Taking Bong Rip In Broad Daylight

Hunter Biden’s Hollywood lawyer was allegedly caught ripping a bong in broad daylight, according to exclusive photos obtained by the DailyMail.

Lawyer Kevin Morris was reportedly seen standing on a balcony in the Pacific Palisades ripping a bong while Hunter Biden visited, the DailyMail reported. Photos appear to show Morris in a patterned shirt lighting a bong.

🚨 JUST IN: Hunter Biden’s lawyer Kevin Morris was just spotted ripping a BONG on the balcony of his LA home—CLEARLY visible from the road—during a visit by the president’s son (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/embyAg55Ms — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2023

Recreational marijuana is legal in California though it is unclear what substance was in the bong, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Cocaine Found In White House After Hunter Biden Visited)

Photos obtained by DailyMail also show Hunter visiting the home, escorted by Secret Service.

Morris has reportedly been nicknamed Hunter’s “sugar brother” after he loaned Hunter $2.8 million to pay off his tax debts, according to the DailyMail. Morris is reportedly on Hunter’s legal team amid investigations into Hunter’s alleged business dealings with foreign entities.

Hunter was charged by Trump-appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss with illegally possessing a handgun while addicted to drugs in 2018, and with failing to pay federal taxes in 2017 and 2018. The president’s son has agreed to plead guilty to the tax misdemeanors and entered a probation agreement for the gun charge. He is unlikely to serve any jail time.