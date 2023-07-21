Shark Week Documentary Explores Whether Or Not Sharks Are Eating Cocaine Off The Coast Of Florida

Needless to say … I won’t be going in the ocean anytime soon.

Thousands of sharks are potentially eating cocaine off the coast of Florida that was left behind by drug smugglers trying to sneak the illegal substance into the United States — and we’re talking about bales of coke here.

Tom Hird, who is a marine biologist, wanted to figure out whether or not sharks have been coming into contact with cocaine, and the glorious folks over at Discovery Channel decided to make it into a full-fledged Shark Week documentary called “Cocaine Sharks.” What a great name, obviously a play off “Cocaine Bear.”

“The deeper story here is the way that chemicals, pharmaceuticals and illicit drugs are entering our waterways — entering our oceans — and what effect that they then could go on to have on these delicate ocean ecosystems,” Hird, who is known as “The Blowfish,” said to Live Science.

TAKING THE BAIT: First there was “cocaine bear” and now… sharks. Why scientists think thousands of sharks are ingesting the drug: https://t.co/X38020Tn0p pic.twitter.com/Bhm5gIWDcH — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2023

The funny thing is, somebody else is actually coming out with a movie called “Cocaine Shark,” which is so low-budget, cringe and horribly made that it’s hilarious.

Check out the trailer while we’re talking about it:

The look of that shark giant shrimp had me dying, and the movie looks so horrendous, that it makes me want to watch it for a good laugh. And come to find out, there’s possibly real cocaine sharks just like there’s a real cocaine bear. (RELATED: Swimmers Straight Up Attacked And Wounded By Dolphins In Japan)

This world, I tell ya. I love it and hate it at the same time. Straight comedy.