Actress Carlin Glynn Dead At 83

Famous actress Carlin Glynn died July 13 at the age of 83, following a battle with dementia and cancer in recent years.

Glynn was best known for her role in “Sixteen Candles” and won a Tony for her starring role in the Broadway musical “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” in 1979, according to People. Glynn’s death was confirmed by her daughter, actress Mary Stuart Masterson, on Instagram Sunday.

“On Thursday, July 13th, my mother, Carlin Glynn Masterson, passed away. I was with her. I will always be grateful for those last moments, no matter how hard,” Masterson wrote.

“Death is like birth in the oddest way. From my first breath to her last. This thread is as fragile as it is strong,” Masterson said.

She went on to describe her mother’s personality and demeanor.

“She was the most graceful clumsy person you would ever meet. Strong, smart, silly, intuitive, kind, generous, passionate and a deep listener,” she said.

“She was devoted to my father and to the enormous circle of students and collaborators who were considered her chosen family.”

Masterson shared some images and a poem in honor of her mother.

“The last photo is from her 80th birthday party, before the worst of dementia and cancer took their toll. She never lost her sense of joy or wonder,” she said.

In 1975, Glynn appeared on the big screen for the first time in the film “Three Days of the Condor” before heading to Broadway, according to People.

Her husband Peter Masterson directed and adapted “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” and the couple shared both a personal and business relationship. (RELATED: Famous Bodybuilder Gustavo Badell Dead At 50)

The talented actress was featured in a number of television shows such as “Mr. President”, “A Woman Named Jackie” and “Lost Junction.”

Glynn leaves behind her daughter Mary Stuart and Stuart’s children Alexandra and Peter.