Malaysian Government Stops Music Festival Over Popular Rock Band’s Same-Sex Kiss

The Malaysian government halted a music festival after members of a British rock band, The 1975, shared a same-sex kiss onstage.

During the concert, band member Matt Healy paused to apologize for even taking the gig, due to the country’s policies on gay marriage. Homosexual activity is a crime in the country, the Australian ABC News reports. (RELATED: Massive Malysia Floods Force 40,000 To Evacuate Homes)

“I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” Healy said, according to Rolling Stone. “I don’t see the fucking point, right? I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

“I am sorry if that offends you and you’re religious and it’s part of your fucking government, but your government are a bunch of fucking r*****s and I don’t care anymore. If you push, I am going to push back. I am not in the fucking mood, I’m not in the fucking mood.”

After Healy kissed a male bandmate during the concert, the country’s capital cut the performance short and suspended the festival.

“I have called the organisers of Good Vibes Festival 2023 which is Future Sound Asia, following the very rude actions and statements displayed by UK artist ‘The 1975’ in Sepang last night,” communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said, per Yahoo News.

“There will be no compromise against any party that challenges, disparages and violates Malaysian laws.”

A Malaysian government committee has also prohibited The 1975 from ever performing again in the country.

“Never touch on the sensitivities of the community, especially those that are against the traditions and values of the local culture,” Fadzil said.