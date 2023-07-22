Suspect Dies After Allegedly Stabbing Four Victims Unprovoked At Thrift Store

A man suspected of stabbing four people Saturday in and around a thrift store in Maryland was fatally shot by a responding police officer.

Montgomery County police officers responded to multiple distress calls about a stabbing at the Unique thrift store on Veirs Mill Road in Silver Spring at about 10:36 a.m. They reportedly found a woman “suffering from apparent stab wounds” in the store, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Police Department. The officers also found three other women and a man with stab wounds near the store following an additional call. The women were taken to an area hospital, with one of them reportedly in critical condition, while the man, whose injuries were repotedly superficial, was not transported, per the statement. (RELATED: Teen Suspect Charged Following Metro Station Scuffle, Shootout With Police)

At scene of a mass stabbing-turned-officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County, Md. We are told a man stabbed four victims, before confronting officers with a 12-inch butcher knife. All victims expected to survive, while suspect was killed. Suspect’s knife is pictured here: pic.twitter.com/RSN7IpQW7B — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) July 22, 2023

Police found the unnamed suspect nearby about ten minutes later. Allegedly holding a large butcher’s knife, the suspect “did not comply with commands from officers to drop the knife and lunged towards the officer, resulting in the officer shooting the suspect,” the statement further noted. Officers pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

“[A]t this point it was an unprovoked attack,” Montgomery County Police Assistant Chief Darren Francke said of the stabbings, according to the Associated Press (AP). “Montgomery County is a very safe community. On a Saturday afternoon [when] folks are having a yard sale and just shopping at a very popular thrift store, we don’t expect this. We certainly don’t accept it,” he reportedly added.

Investigations into the stabbings and shooting are ongoing, per the police statement.