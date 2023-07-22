Teen Charged Following Metro Station Scuffle, Shootout With Police

A teenager was charged for his alleged role in a scuffle and a shootout with police at a Washington, D.C. Metro station, police said Friday.

The unnamed teenager, a male, was charged with “Assault with Intent to Kill and Carrying a Pistol Without a License,” the Metro Transit Police said in a tweet.

The suspect was reportedly part of a group involved in a fight at the Fort Totten station shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, the police said in a separate tweet. During the fight, a gun fell and the teenager allegedly picked up the gun and shot an adult male who was also reportedly involved in the fight. The teenager also allegedly fired at a special police officer, who then reportedly returned fire, apparently striking the teenager, the police added.

Both the teenager and the adult were taken to hospital for what were initially thought to be life-threatening injuries, but both were later expected to recover, the police said. (RELATED: Woman Brutally Attacked By Teenagers On DC Metrobus)

The transit system hired special police officers earlier in 2023 to combat rising crime, as robberies and assaults reportedly more than doubled as of June 2023 compared to June 2022, according to NBC4 Washington.

Some riders have since reported feeling safer riding the Metro. John Ayala, of the Washington D.C. Guardian Angels, a nonprofit crime-fighting organization, said there was a need for “more plainclothes police officers riding the trains and standing around at the stations. This way, they can catch the individuals that are engaged in illegal activities,” per the outlet.