Israeli Prime Minister Receives Pacemaker Following Alarm

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, received a pacemaker Sunday morning after a monitoring device placed July 16 indicated he had a “transient heart block,” medical officials stated.

“A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must receive a pacemaker and that I must do this tonight,” the 73-year-old Israeli prime minister said in a video posted to social media Saturday evening. “I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors.” (RELATED: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rushed To Hospital)

Following the alert, Netanyahu was rushed to Sheba Medical Center where a surgery was carried out to fit the prime minister with a pacemaker. During the prime minister’s sedation, Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin served as acting prime minister, CNN reported.

“During the night we implanted a pacemaker. All went well. The prime minister is feeling very well this morning,” Eyal Nof, head of Invasive Electrophysiology Service at the Sheba Medical Center, stated Sunday, according to CNN.

Nof indicated the surgery was in response to a “transient heart block” picked up by the monitoring device. A pacemaker is a common treatment for transient heart block — a condition in which the “electrical signal that controls your heartbeat is partially or completely blocked,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. The blockage affects the heart’s ability to pump blood, effectively leading to dizziness, fainting, tiredness and shortness of breath, the outlet stated.