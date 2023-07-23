Joel Embiid Ties The Knot With Sports Illustrated Model Girlfriend Anne De Paula

Congratulations, Joel!

Philadelphia 76ers superstar and 2023 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, married his longtime girlfriend, Anne de Paula, over the weekend in Southampton on Long Island, NY.

Aftrr getting married Saturday afternoon in a church ceremony, the couple took photos together at Cryder Beach.

Back in 2018, rumors were swirling that Embiid was dating de Paula, later being confirmed he was, in fact, dating the Sports Illustrated model.

The couple welcomed a son they had together, Arthur, on Sept. 16, 2020.

Congrats on getting married Embiid 🥹 (via laisribeiro/IG) pic.twitter.com/lMVIVOfK2n — Overtime (@overtime) July 22, 2023

Here’s a look at Embiid’s new bride:

Welcome to the married life, Joel.

Hopefully, you get lucky like me and end up having an attractive wife who literally spoils you when it comes to everything. You have that, and you'll be set for life — I promise.

Oh, and when you leave Philly (because you will), feel free to come on down to South Beach.