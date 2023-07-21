‘Everything Is On The Table’: Commanders Co-Owner Says Big Changes Could Be On The Way, Including New Team Name

Bring back the Redskins!

As I reported and blogged about Thursday, the Washington Commanders have officially been sold from the Dan Snyder family to a group led by Josh Harris (and Magic Johnson). But after the 2023 campaign, the organization might also have a completely new identity.

The Harris and Johnson group purchased the Commanders for a total of $6.05 billion — a record for a North American sports team. NFL owners unanimously approved the sale in a vote Thursday.

In a Friday interview on the “TODAY” show, the basketball legend said Washington’s new ownership group will “keep busy” to turn the franchise around, and even opened the door for the Commanders to possibly see a name change.

“I think everything is on the table, especially after this year,” Johnson said. “We’ll see where we are with the name, but I can’t say that right now.”

“We’re going to spend this year understanding what we have in place, and then I’m sure [talk of a new facility] will come up, the name of the team will come up eventually, but right now we’ve got enough work to do and that will keep us busy,” he added.

WATCH:

Now, as much as I want the new ownership group to just slap the “Redskins” label back on things and call it a day, obviously that’s not going to happen. So, what on earth do you call them without making everybody mad (again)?

I guess that’s the problem though, huh?

You’re not going to find a better brand name than the “Washington Redskins” — it’s just too legendary. (RELATED: Tennessee Titans’ Throwback Houston Oilers Jerseys Have Reportedly Been Leaked, And They’re A Thing Of Beauty)

And, honestly, I think Josh Harris and Magic Johnson actually put themselves in a bit of a tough spot with this one.

Good luck — that’s all I can say.