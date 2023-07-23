25 Hospitalized After Patio Deck Collapses

Over 30 people suffered injuries Saturday after a patio deck collapsed in Montana; 25 were sent to the hospital, authorities stated.

Emergency crews responded to Billing’s Briarwood country club Saturday evening after a patio collapsed during an event at the facility, according to KTVQ News. Though no fatalities were reported as a result of the collapse, 25 people were hospitalized while another eight people were treated at the scene and released, CBS News reported.

While authorities have not disclosed details about the circumstances that led to the patio collapse, victims reportedly sustained multiple injuries to include broken bones, cuts and scrapes, as well as head trauma. No one, however, was critically injured, a spokesman for the Billings Police Department, Lt. Matt Lennick, stated, according to CBS News. (RELATED: REPORT: Doctors Amputate Woman’s Leg As Collapsed Building Continued To Crumble)

Mark Zagel, who reportedly fell through the deck, allegedly stated he was “fine” after his fall, but that his right side was “pretty bruised,” WSAZ reported.

“I am fine, though the ribs on my right side are pretty bruised and have a couple of other minor bumps. Nothing broken, no head injuries … There were multiple other more significant injuries — mostly broken bones,” he stated, according to the outlet. “I landed on someone directly and had to be helped off her.”