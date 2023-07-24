Baseball Hall Of Fame Inducts Fred McGriff And Scott Rolen

Congratulations!

The sport of baseball has added two new members to its Hall of Fame — Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen. Both were officially inducted Sunday, joining the ranks of the game’s legends.

During a ceremony Sunday at Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York, McGriff and Rolen were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Both shy in their playing days, the two were both the center of attention as they gave speeches to both fans in attendance and to a national television audience on MLB Network.

And both delivered in flying colors.

“This is baseball’s biggest honor,” said McGriff. “This is like icing on the cake. You see, my goal was simply to make it to the big leagues.”

“I assumed that this group would be quite intimidating,” Rolen later said. “It is, but way more intimidating is the group behind me and standing here in front of these legends. On this stage is baseball greatness.” (RELATED: American Breaks Usain Bolt’s Incredible Wind-Legal 200m Record)

In his career, McGriff compiled a total of 493 home runs and 1,550 RBIs with a .284 batting average, and he also has a 1995 World Series (Atlanta Braves) championship ring on his finger. With Rolen, he knocked 316 career home runs out of the park with 1,287 RBIs also attached to his sheet, as well as a .281 batting average. Rolen also won a World Series, doing so in 2006 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen, welcome to the Baseball Hall of Fame! #HOFWKND (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum) pic.twitter.com/hi1l2Q4riS — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 23, 2023

Much deserved … enjoy legendary status, fellas!