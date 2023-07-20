Colorado Rockies Under Fire For Just Outright Wild Titanic Sub Joke On Jumbotron

Too soon, just too soon.

The Colorado Rockies have been absolutely dismal this season, compiling a 37-59 record at this point, and they’re currently 18.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. So, it would make sense that the Rockies fanbase would be a little, err, weird.

But things got taken to a completely new level Wednesday when a message with the worst of timing popped up on the Coors Field jumbotron.

“Whoever runs the scoreboard at Coors Field is NOT OKAY,” tweeted DNVR writer Suzie Hunter during Colorado‘s 4-1 defeat to the Houston Astros.

As most Major League Baseball teams do, the Rockies put up “Game Notes” on the scoreboard, but it came with the strangest message:

“Using a stethoscope to listen to the heart, cardiologists can detect narrow valves, valve leakage, and/or abnormal rhythm. Don’t bother asking him to check YOUR heart though, Becky. That crushed Titanic sub has more life inside of it than that collapsed troll cave you call a chest cavity.”

What on earth was the thinking here?

Not only did the Titanic sub tragedy happen just recently, but what about the epidemic of all these people who have died from heart attacks and people who are experiencing heart problems?

The timing was just absolutely horrible here. Somebody has to lose their job over this. (RELATED: Cincinnati Reds Grounds Crew Member Gets Hilariously Eaten Alive By Tarp)

Who do they think they are anyways? The Wendy’s social media team?