Dramatic Video Captures Car Flying Over Popular Landmark, Landing Upside-Down

A group of individuals apparently flew a car off a hillside Saturday night, reportedly prompting an active search by the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).

Witnesses captured cellphone footage showing the suspects exiting the crashed car moments before authorities responded, according to ABC 7 News.

Investigation underway after occupants of solo vehicle rollover in SF flee scene, police say https://t.co/MFNyCANP5p pic.twitter.com/RkvyiEyeeA — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 24, 2023

Melanie Mandich, a nearby resident, described the incident to ABC 7 reporters.

“There were screeching tires and then they were airborne and then I heard a thud, and that was when they were bouncing through the overgrowth and hit the trees, and then they landed and it was absolute silence.” (RELATED: Video Shows Car Launching Off The Ramp Of Tow Truck During Georgia Highway Crash)

Another bystander named Giorgi had been working on his own vehicle nearby and immediately rushed to help the trapped individuals, the outlet noted. He reportedly managed to assist five people out of the flipped car. Giorgi then heard, “We got three minutes. We need to run,” according to ABC 7.

Giorgi vividly recalled seeing items fall out of the car, including “two tasers,” the outlet noted. In the end, when police arrived, Giorgio told reporters police had also discovered a gun.

One man reportedly later claimed the vehicle involved belonged to him and recounted being “hit by a gun on his head” during the alleged carjacking, according to Giorgi.

While SFPD has been unable to locate the suspects, it remains uncertain whether they are linked to any other offenses aside from leaving the accident, per ABC 7.

Mandich told ABC 7 reporters, “it was a miracle that nobody was killed,” as pedestrians often frequent the stairs.