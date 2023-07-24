Fitness Influencer Crushed To Death In Gym Accident

Justyn Vicky, a 33-year-old fitness influencer and personal trainer, died during a workout session at the Paradise Bali gym in Indonesia on July 15.

While doing squat presses with a spotter’s assistance, a 450-pound barbell slipped from his grasp, fatally crushing his neck, the Daily Mail reported. The lone spotter behind Vicky could only watch helplessly as he fell to the floor.

“Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support. His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply,” Paradise Gym wrote on Instagram. “Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family.”

Vicky was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken neck and critical compression of nerves linked to his heart and lungs, reported the Daily Mail. Despite immediate medical attention and surgery, Vicky succumbed to his injuries. (RELATED: Indonesian Ferry Capsizes Leaving 15 People Dead)

“Beyond the gym, Justyn was a friend, and a source of unwavering support. His warm smile and genuine interest in our lives made us feel seen and valued,” Paradise Gym continued. “He celebrated our triumphs, listened to our struggles, and reminded us that we were never alone in our journey towards better health and well-being.”

With a social media following exceeding 35,000 on Instagram, Vicky inspired many through his workout videos and motivational messages.

“To our dear Justyn, your impact on our lives is immeasurable. Your legacy will live on through the countless lives you’ve touched, the transformations you’ve inspired, and the love and passion you infused into every moment we spent together,” Paradise Gym posted.