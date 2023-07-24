‘Something Strange’: 911 Caller Leads Florida Police To Three Suitcases Allegedly Containing Woman’s Remains

Three suitcases appearing to contain human remains were discovered along a highway Friday in Delray Beach, Florida, according to local outlet FOX35 Orlando.

Delray Beach police officers found one of the suitcases following a 911 call at around 4 p.m., alerting them to “something strange” in the Intracoastal Waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail, FOX35 reported.

Law enforcement then found two more suitcases allegedly holding human remains along the Southeast 7th Avenue and Casuarina Road area of the Intracoastal, the Delray Beach Police Department confirmed to the outlet. (RELATED: Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Highway, Prompts Investigation)

The victim has been described as a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman, approximately five feet, four inches tall, with brown hair and possibly tattooed eyebrows, according to FOX35. She was reportedly dressed in a floral tank top over a black shirt and black shorts.

While authorities believe the unidentified woman was the sole victim in the reported incident, the remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office for further investigation, according to FOX35.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information to contact Delray Beach Police Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874, according to the outlet. Further details have yet to be revealed as the investigation is ongoing.