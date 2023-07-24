Group Of Migrants Allegedly Beat Two Men In NYC: REPORT

A group of migrants allegedly beat two men in New York City, the New York Post reported Monday.

Police responded to the incident, which occurred Sunday morning in Harlem, after receiving a call about “several disorderly” men throwing objects at people walking by, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. The alleged perpetrators attacked two individuals who tried to intervene. (RELATED: ‘See You In Court’: Greg Abbott Responds To Biden’s Legal Threats Over Floating Border Barrier)

The alleged attackers kicked and punched one of the victims, a 35-year-old man before chasing and pulling him, the NYPD said. The incident caused the victim to suffer cuts from glass.

“He went to I guess find safety,” a security guard who observed the incident told the Post. “Instead they pushed him into the glass and pulled him out as he was trying to get away.”

The alleged perpetrators also assaulted a man, 41, who was trying to stop them from assaulting the 35-year-old man, the NYPD said.

The alleged perpetrators were living in a former jail that the city is now using as a shelter for arriving migrants, according to the Post, which cited law enforcement sources and witnesses to the incident.

The group of alleged attackers fled the scene and one male was taken into custody, the NYPD said, adding that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The 35-year-old victim was placed in the care of emergency medical services and is in stable condition, according to the NYPD. Emergency medical services also transported the 41-year-old victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Metropolitan for the treatment of minor injuries.

A maintenance worker working in the area, who was cleaning up some of the broken glass, said the migrants have become a problem in the area, according to the Post.

“Everything was good until that asylum building came,” the worker said.

A nearby building manager also expressed frustrations over the issue, telling the Post that the shelter doesn’t have the security it needs.

“They don’t control the tenants,” the manager said. “There is nobody to complain to.”

“They put garbage in our property and we get a fine and we go over there. There is nobody directing. They all say ‘call the mayor,’” the manager added.

The city has become so overwhelmed by migrants in recent months that Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has produced flyers to tell migrants that there is “no more room” for them. Adams’ latest action follows his busing of migrants out of the city to nearby suburbs and to a community near the U.S.-Canadian border.

