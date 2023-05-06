‘Absurd’: Nearby County Comes Out Against Eric Adams’ Plan To Move Migrants Out Of NYC

Officials in Rockland County, New York have asked Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams to refrain from transporting migrants to their area.

Adams is expected to soon begin busing migrants from New York City to Rockland County, an area with limited resources to accommodate the influx of newcomers, according to a press release county officials published Friday. Rockland County Department of Social Services (DSS) Commissioner Joan Silvestri and County Executive Ed Day came out against the move, saying they already have seen an uptick in illegal immigrants straining school systems, food pantries, housing, and social services.(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Migrant Processing Centers Are Already Over Capacity Days Before Trump-Era Policy Ends)

“This is absurd, and we will not stand for it. There is nothing humanitarian about a Sanctuary City sending busloads of people to a County that does not have the infrastructure to care for them. It’s the same as throwing them in the middle of the ocean with nowhere to swim,” County Executive Ed Day said in the press release.

Rockland County officials were informed that New York City plans to place roughly 340 adult males in Armoni Inn and Suites in Orangeburg for four months while they wait to receive work permits, which they’re unlikely to obtain soon, according to the press release.

“In his Road Forward Plan Mayor Eric Adams calls on the Federal Government to establish a strategy for each migrant’s arrival well before entry into the country that ensures this humanitarian crisis is dealt with in a coordinated manner. There is nothing coordinated about the situation but rather its duplicitous of Mayor Adams to surprise a locality that busloads of migrants are heading to their town,” Day said.

“Social Services funding is not applicable to undocumented individuals so we have no financial support to help those without a legal status and even if we did this County has a well-known housing crisis that includes both a lack of housing and lack of affordable housing that this will only compound further,” DSS Commissioner Joan Silvestri said.

The county is also concerned about an expected uptick in migrants coming to the area with the end of Title 42, a Trump-era public health order used to expel certain migrants, on May 11, according to the press release.

“Our current system is not built to support asylum seekers and work permits do not guarantee work or integration,” Silvestri said.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants to New York City in August of last year in a move that Adams harshly criticized.

“Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities,” Adams said Monday of Abbott’s expected plans to restart the transports.

Due to the surge of migrants in New York City, Adams began busing migrants out of the city in February to towns along the northern border with Canada, with some choosing to cross the border illegally.

