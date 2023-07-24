Woman Hits The Jackpot After Unknowingly Purchasing Storage Unit Belonging To Famous Rapper

A Los Angeles bid $1,000 on a 10 x 20 storage locker and discovered it contained personal, valuable items belonging to rapper The Game, TMZ reported Monday.

Carol and her son said they have been acquiring lockers as a hobby and had no idea they were about to stumble upon something so valuable, according to TMZ. They paid an additional $1,400 to dump some of the clutter that they located in the storage unit but that’s nothing compared to the significant value of the rare contents they now own. They claim they have found more than a thousand personal items that belonged to the rapper.

The Game’s Storage Locker Sells At Auction, Filled with Rare Art and Clothes https://t.co/5k3J9DlvfZ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2023

Some of their findings include personalized art, framed jerseys, personal awards, clothing, shoes, personal photographs, hats, and a guitar, all belonging to The Game, according to TMZ.

It was later revealed that someone from The Game’s team put a number of the famous rapper’s personal belongings into a storage unit after he moved out of his home and went back to take a few things before the rest was signed off for auction because he didn’t want to keep paying rent for the unit, according to TMZ.

Carol is excited to earn money from this lucky find but said she would first contact The Game to see if he wants to purchase any of his items back since some of them are so sentimental. (RELATED: Police Investigate After Tom Petty’s Stolen Items Were Listed For Auction)

It is not yet clear if The Game is aware of the fact that his items are missing, or that they’ve been sold on the auction block.

If The Game doesn’t purchase his stuff back from her, Carol said she looks forward to earning some money off the contents by selling them to an auction house, according to TMZ.