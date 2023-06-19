Police Investigating After Tom Petty’s Stolen Items Were Listed For Auction

Police are reportedly investigating the theft of Tom Petty’s clothing items after his family noticed they were listed for auction in late May.

The famous singer’s family filed a grand theft report with the Los Angeles Police Department when they discovered a number of his jackets, shoes, hats and other clothing items were posted for auction, according to TMZ. Law enforcement officers said the late singer’s family last saw his items when they were being loaded into a vehicle to be taken to a storage unit in L.A., according to TMZ.

“The family of Tom Petty is pursuing swift legal action against RR Auction House. The house has announced a current auction of personal property of Petty’s that the entire family firmly believes had been outright stolen from a secured archive,” the family wrote in an official statement.

The items were reportedly consigned by a third party for an auction taking place June 22. It is believed the items were originally from Petty’s former residence in Encino, California, according to TMZ.

The family said in the statement they are “pursuing all available legal action for the immediate return of these items, and they ask that fans and collectors refrain from participating in this auction until the matter is settled to avoid getting further involved in this legal action.”

Petty’s family came down hard on the auction house for their role in this matter.

“They will not disclose the cosigner who has provided these items or how they were acquired, but they are clearly stolen, there is no other word for it,” they said.

“These items have irreplaceable sentimental and educational value for the family and legacy of Tom Petty and we look forward to their safe return,” his family wrote to Twitter.

RR Auction reportedly pulled all of Petty’s items off the auction block when the family notified them they were not legitimately procured. They noted they were “aggressively investigating the situation” after hearing the family’s concerns about the origins of the items, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Aaron Carter’s Sister Arrested For Theft And Drug Possession)

The total value of the items has not been declared and the family is continuing to dig through Petty’s items to ensure nothing else has been stolen or looked over in this matter.