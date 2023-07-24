‘Encourages People To Steal’: Leo Terrell Goes Scorched Earth On Democrats For ‘Allowing’ Crime Spike

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell went scorched earth on lawmakers “encouraging” the crime spike across the U.S.

Terrell responded to 68-year-old Donna Hansborough getting fired from her job at Lowes after she attempted to stop thieves from stealing nearly $2,000 worth of items and ended up with a black eye during the confrontation.

“It makes no sense to fire the employee for doing the right thing. Lowes took the wrong, Draconian action. It sends the wrong message. It encourages people to steal and it deters employees from doing the right thing,” Terrell told Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich Monday. “What you’re basically having are encouraging employees to ignore a problem and also will encourage criminals to commit even more crime.”

Terrell then criticized Democrats’ policies for which he blamed for the continuing crime spike in major cities. (RELATED: Leo Terrell Sounds Off On Left-Wing Prosecutors’ Handling Of Rampant Crime Spike)

“Look what’s going on. Homelessness, crime, soft on criminals, defending the police. This is a collective action of the Democratic policies that’s allowing this type of action. You’re basically asking employees to look the other way and again, people who may not want to commit a crime, they say ‘hey, why not? I’m not gonna get punished.’ This makes no sense, Jacqui.”

A LuluLemon store in Peachtree, Georgia, also fired an employee in May for stopping thieves at the store’s door. LuluLemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a June 2 interview that employees are “trained” to allow theft to occur because at the end of the day, what is being stolen is just merchandise.

“The Democrats have given this image that this system, the criminal justice system, is racist. Systemically racist. So they’re afraid to take action against actual criminals and I’ll tell you right now, that this employee, as you correctly stated, she would have to resist what she actually believes. It’s morally wrong and what she’s basically being told is, don’t do the right thing, do the wrong thing and let the criminals steal. It makes no sense, Jacqui.”