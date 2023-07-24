Luke Combs Gave Some Chick An Opportunity For An Epic Beer Shotgun At His Concert, And She Embarrassingly Blew It

Talk about blowing an opportunity.

Country music superstar Luke Combs was performing Friday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and though that may sound like fun to a lot of people, it was an utter disaster from the sounds of it.

You had people complaining about the rain and being jam-packed indoors:

#gillettestadium #macjonessucks #welcometonewengland ♬ original sound – Josue @jaayv13 @Luke Combs HORRIBLE HORRIBLE HORRIBLE EXPERIENCE! WE ALL WANT A REFUND ! After 4.5 hours of waiting for you just to sing 4-8 songs and not even finish your set . UNREAL ! I understand the rain was an issue but your opening acts should of been cut in half knowing about the weather ! PLUS you didnt even sing when it rains it POURS #lukecombs

The doors being opened ended up being delayed, which also set people off:

And on top of that, fans also complained about him missing his chance to perform “When It Rains It Pours”:

But to me — a simple sports and entertainment blogger who just likes to be entertained in the comfort of his own home — the biggest development of the night had to be this outright disastrous attempt at shotgunning a beer.

At one point during the concert, Luke Combs (bless his heart) gave some random chick in the crowd an opportunity for an epic moment. I mean, dang, she had the perfect set up: She got a beer from Luke Combs, it was all on camera for her to go viral, she could have used it for her own social media flexing and a personal memory, something to show people and spark up interest, just so many perks were being handed to her. All she had to do was shotgun the beer.

Sounds simple, right?

And this is why this is such an epic fail:

And it just all pours out … just like all her hopes and dreams. (RELATED: ‘I Love My Country’: Crowd Goes Wild When Jason Aldean Fires Back At ‘Bullsh*t’ Attacks)

EPIC. FAIL.