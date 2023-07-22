‘I Love My Country’: Crowd Goes Wild When Jason Aldean Fires Back At ‘Bullsh*t’ Attacks

The crowd at a Jason Aldean concert Friday went wild as soon as he addressed the recent “bullsh*t” attacks he has faced in the wake of the release of his song, “Try That in a Small Town.”

Aldean told the Ohio crowd during his concert in Cincinnati it had been a “long” week dealing with accusations he has promoted racist and pro-lynching messaging in his music video, adding that he loved his country.

“I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullshit started happening to us,” Aldean told the crowd Friday evening as they cheered.

🇺🇸 USA Chants Break Out as Jason Aldean Addresses the Media Attacks on Him This Week “I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullsh*t started happening to us.” *From last night’s show in Cincinnati, OH (7/21) pic.twitter.com/VKGRIp0PvD — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 22, 2023

“I gotta tell you guys man, it’s been a long ass week,” Aldean said. “It’s been a long week and I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that.” (RELATED: Jason Aldean Says ‘You’re Not Allowed To Speak’ If You’re A Conservative ‘In This Business)

Aldean told the crowd that despite dealing with the recent attacks against him, he felt everyone was “entitled to their opinion.”

Earlier in the week, Aldean addressed the accusations he had promoted racist and pro-lynching messaging in his song’s music video, explaining in a Twitter post there was “not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it.” Aldean explained the song was supposed to represent that “feeling of a community” in a small town.

“When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of ‘we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other,'” Aldean wrote in an Instagram post, adding that he felt the “sense of community and respect” had been lost.

The music video has received backlash after it was pointed out that the location of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee was the location where an 18-year-old African-American teenager was lynched in 1927, according to TMZ.

“I love my country, I love my family and I will do anything to protect that,” Aldean told the crowd as they began chanting, “USA! USA! USA!” in response to his words.