Parents Are Dropping Thousands Of Dollars On ‘Sorority Consultants’ To Help Their Daughters Rush: REPORT

As sorority rush season at the University of Georgia approaches, a growing number of women are reportedly seeking the guidance of ‘sorority consultants’ to navigate the increasingly competitive recruitment process.

Securing coveted spots in sisterhood has become as competitive as applying to top universities, with applicants required to write essays, submit their GPA and demonstrate participation in extracurricular activities, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“How could they not want my kid,” one mom recalls thinking when her daughter got cut by a sorority. Then she called her family’s “sorority consultant” for consolation. https://t.co/18D3bhVjyb — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 24, 2023

Sorority consultants assist with various aspects of the process, such as outfit choices, conversation topics and refining social behavior, the outlet noted.

“My boyfriend went to Stanford, and he said this is more complicated than getting a Stanford M.B.A.,” Stacia Damron, founder of “Hiking in High Heels,” told WSJ.

Damron advises clients on crafting a compelling social media image, erasing inappropriate posts and emphasizing personal interests and volunteer work, per the outlet. She is part of a growing industry that reportedly provides tips and emotional support to women seeking to make a positive and lasting impression during rush season. (RELATED: Female Students Sue Sorority For Admitting Biological Male Who Allegedly Gets Aroused Watching Women Undress)

Trisha Addicks, from the consulting firm “It’s All Greek to Me,” offers practical advice, including a “rush bag” with essentials like deodorant, a portable fan, water and face powder, the outlet reported.

As owner of sorority consulting firm “Recruitment Ready,” Leighton Newberry focuses on preparing women to engage in conversations and encouraging eye contact during recruitment events, per WSJ.

Approximately 125,000 women last year reportedly competed for sorority spots at 500 campuses, with around a quarter facing rejection. Hence, consultants like Newberry also offer guidance to cope with potential disappointments, WSJ noted.

“These are life skills that can carry with them for years to come. It’s not just about getting into one sorority,” Newberry said, according to the outlet.