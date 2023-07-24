Police Arrest Former Reverend For Allegedly Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl On Her Way To Bible Camp

Former pastor David Zandstra was arrested for allegedly killing an 8-year-old child in 1975 in Marple Township, Pennsylvania, according to ABC News.

Gretchen Harrington was reportedly on her way to Zandstra’s bible camp when he allegedly approached her in his green station wagon, ABC reported. Zandstra apparently asked Harrington to get in his car, to which she agreed. The former pastor was a friend of Harrington’s family and her friend’s father, which reportedly led her to trust him. (RELATED: Child Claims She Was Abducted By Ice Cream Truck Driver In Staten Island)

Zandstra then allegedly took the child to an isolated location where he asked her to remove her clothes. The girl reportedly refused, which allegedly prompted Zandstra to beat her to death using only his hands, according to ABC News. He then allegedly disposed of her body.

The former pastor reportedly admitted the murder to police last week, according to a criminal complaint cited by ABC News.

Pennsylvania pastor David Zandstra has been arrested in Georgia for the 1975 kidnapping & murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington on her way to bible school. Zandstra confessed to the murder last week in Marietta. pic.twitter.com/ufrfFMWfkf — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 24, 2023

The 8-year-old had been seen communicating with the owner of a green station wagon, according to witnesses, ABC reported. Witnesses also indicated that Zandstra had been on the road where the child was spotted on that day.

A woman reportedly told prosecutors that Zandstra groped her when she was 10, ABC noted. When she mentioned the incident to Zandstra’s daughter, his daughter allegedly indicated that this behavior was a common occurrence.

Harrington’s family said in a statement that they wished for closure and accountability in the murder case. “We are extremely hopeful that the person who is responsible for the heinous crime that was committed against our Gretchen will be held accountable,” the Harrington family stated.

“If you met Gretchen, you were instantly her friend. She exuded kindness to all and was sweet and gentle,” the family wrote. “We are grateful for the continual pursuit of justice by law enforcement and we want to thank the Pennsylvania State Police for never stopping in their constant search for answers. We would not be here today if it was not for them.”