REPORT: Buffalo Bills’ Nyheim Hines Expected To Be Out For 2023 Season After Freak Jet Ski Accident

Buffalo Bills special teams returner and running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 season after reportedly suffering a significant knee injury in a freak jet ski accident.

Originally, the NFL Network reported that Hines suffered his injury “off site,” but later Monday, more information came out about exactly how Hines got injured. The specialist was reportedly sitting motionless on a jet ski when another rider crashed into him, leaving Hines with “serious” injuries — fortunately, they’re not life-threatening.

Hines is now expected to miss the entirety of the 2023 season, with James Cook and Khalil Shakir potentially taking over kick and punt returns for him.

In 2022, Hines piled up 554 yards on kick returns and added 264 yards off the punt.

While sitting stationary on a jet ski, Nyheim Hines was struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Hines will require surgery and will miss the 2023 season.

I don’t know where he was on vacation, but I’m sure it was somewhere exotic like Miami or Mexico or in the Caribbean — all I can picture in my head is blue water, white sand, bright skies and palm trees. So my man was on vacation, enjoying the rest of his time off before training camp starts, and then this happens.

As a Miami Dolphins fan, I hate the Buffalo Bills, but I truly feel for this guy in this situation. (RELATED: Tom Brady Spotted With Irina Shayk Who Apparently Slept At His House, Drove Her Back To Hotel Next Morning)

And there’s no telling if this will have any long-term effects on his career, and on his life at that.

I feel for ya, Nyheim. Hang in there, king.