‘So Disturbing’: House Ways And Means Chair Reacts To Biden Whistleblower Revelations

Revelations that President Joe Biden talked with business associates of his son Hunter over two dozen times are “disturbing,” according to a Republican congressman.

Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri , who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, discussed the revelations from Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer during a Monday interview with “Fox and Friends” co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Pete Hegseth. On June 22, Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers which said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe. (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Have The Fox Guarding The Henhouse’: Freedom Caucus Chair Opposes Special Counsel In Biden Probe)

“So this is a bombshell, so Hunter Biden over two dozen times in the presence of his former best friend, this Devon Archer guy, he would just call up his dad and say ‘dad, say hello to Burisma,’” Doocy said.

WATCH:



“So disturbing,” Smith responded. “What we have found with the information that came forward with the whistleblowers, [for] example WhatsApp message that apparently Hunter Biden was seated next to his father, waiting for a phone call from a Chinese foreign business partner said we’re here, looking forward to your phone call, it shows that in fact President Biden did not just not know about his son’s business dealings, he then reverted and saying that he is not involved in his son’s business dealings.”

Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified during a Wednesday hearing held by the House Oversight Committee on the criminal probe into Hunter Biden about interference with the investigation by the Justice Department. Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released a FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes from a Ukrainian business executive on Thursday.

“Who can call the vice president, bring him up?” Smith asked. “It’s so alarming that we have seen the recording where President Biden said that he would not send the money to Ukraine unless they fired – unless they fired the prosecutor, and this was all within just months of the time frame. It stinks to high heaven for sure.”

