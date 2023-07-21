‘You Can’t Have The Fox Guarding The Henhouse’: Freedom Caucus Chair Opposes Special Counsel In Biden Probe

Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said Friday that he opposes the appointment of a special counsel to investigate allegations of bribery involving President Joe Biden.

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower Thursday. The document, which recounted what a “confidential human source” (CHS) told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in June 2020, says that a top Burisma executive felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens. (RELATED: ‘The FBI Has Nothing To Stand On’: Rep. Byron Donalds Calls Out DOJ For ‘Obstructing Justice’)

WATCH:



“You can’t have the fox guarding the henhouse,” Perry, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “The FBI, part of the Department of Justice, has had this now for, as you said, since 2016. We shouldn’t be surprised that they haven’t done anything about it. Remember, Byron and I listened to Mr. Ziegler, who said he stumbled on to Hunter Biden and all this money, the transaction that started the investigation. It was only when they were going to indict for felony charges that the FBI and the Department of Justice, in particular stepped in and said, no, and tipped the Bidens off. They’re part of the problem here. We cannot give them the keys to this thing.”

Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified during a Wednesday hearing held by the House Oversight Committee on the criminal probe into Hunter Biden about interference with the investigation by the Justice Department. On June 22, Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe.

“If you compare what we already know to the complete lack of evidence that they have against Donald Trump, yet they’re going after him with prosecution after prosecution, it’s indicative of the two-tiered system of justice in our country, and it demonstrates that there is clear corruption in the Department of Justice, in the FBI, at the political level and we have to hold that accountable,” Republican Rep. Byron Donalds said.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Thursday that the FD-1023 form’s revelations signal the need for a special counsel.

“Not only has there been an unassailable case for a special counsel for two years, Garland has proved the need for a special counsel,” Turley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Every decision he has made has been against giving transparency and affording action to these allegations. I mean, the record of the FBI shows precisely why we need an independent special counsel.”

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program.

