‘RIP Twitter’: Arizona Cardinals Take Shot At Elon Musk Over Social Media Company’s Rebrand

I can’t say I blame ’em.

Changing the classic blue and white bird for a tacky looking “X,” billionaire Elon Musk rebranded Twitter over the weekend in what was a — at least in my opinion and a crap load of other people’s — absolutely horrendous decision. In fact, it was such a bad move that the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals even had to voice their displeasure.

The Cardinals switched up their Twitter profile picture by paying homage to the legendary social media bird, going from their standard red cardinal to one with the same iconic Twitter colors.

“we liked the bird better…” wrote the team, along with the hashtag #RIPTwitter.

Man, it bothers me so much how Elon Musk just royally destroyed Twitter.

When Elon first bought Twitter, I didn’t know what to expect. I know a lot of conservatives are fans of him, but I personally had (and still have) my trust issues. Fast forward to now, and all Elon did was hammer down Twitter into some disorganized piece of cringe, and on top of that, they’re still censoring the political right.

In other words, I was right to be skeptical.

To me, he’s not some intelligent person with a genius plan behind every corner. He’s just somebody who happens to be on our side (kinda) and happens to have a lot of money, but ultimately when you look at his work, it’s just ruined company after ruined company. (RELATED: Rodney Thomas II’s Father Indicted After Allegedly Shooting And Killing Bald Eagle)

And here we go again with Twitter … just collapsing in real time.