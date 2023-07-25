Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says He Opposes Sex Changes For Kids Despite Vetoing A Ban

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear insisted in a new ad Monday that he opposes sex changes for minors despite vetoing a bill banning transgender operation on kids in the state.

Kentucky Republicans revived a bill banning sex changes in March, combining legislation which requires parental notification of a child’s gender transition with the sex change ban. While Beshear vetoed the legislation, the legislature voted to override the veto in late March. (RELATED: Taxpayers Shell Out $20,000 For ‘Criminal Queerness’ Festival Pride Event)

“My position on this has always been clear,” Beshear said in a campaign ad released Monday. “I have never supported gender reassignment surgery for minors, and they don’t happen here in Kentucky.”

“My faith guides me as governor and as a dad,” Beshear continued. “I’m a deacon in my church and I believe that all children are children of God.”