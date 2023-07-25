‘Your Butt Is Gonna Be In Pain’: Reality TV Star Stassi Schroeder Gets Too Personal Discussing Pregnancy

Reality television star Stassi Schroeder overshared about her constipation and hemorrhoid issues in a far-too-detailed pregnancy conversation.

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast member detailed her physical ailments in an interview with Baby Style Magazine, published Tuesday. “No one prepares you for constipation and hemorrhoids. I’m sorry if that’s TMI, but let me tell you, it’s life-ruining how bad it is,” she said.

The reality television star seemed fixated on the pesky issues that came along with her exciting pregnancy news.

It may be too much detail for some, but Schroeder wanted to air her struggles, and share them with the rest of the moms-to-be out there.

“I don’t understand how this isn’t talked about more often,” she said, diving into yet another description of her physical pain caused by hemorrhoids.

“No one warns you that your butt is gonna be in pain 24/7,” she said.

Schroeder also wondered about what the gender of her second child would be and chatted about how what it was like to go through the process of choosing the perfect name. She then detailed her ongoing anxiety about breastfeeding and the pressure she put on herself to provide the very best for her children.

The 35-year-old went on to praise her husband, Beau Clark, for being the best "teammate" ahead of their second child's arrival.

“It’s like a seamless dance of tag teaming,” she said, telling fans she and Clark always “help each other out” with parenting duties.

“What it really boils down to is that we prioritize each other’s happiness and mental health,” she said.