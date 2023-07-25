Video Shows Goats Making Themselves At Home In California Suburb After Escaping Enclosure

A massive herd of goats swarmed a street in the bayfront California town of Pinole, according to the Pinole Police Department.

Cries of “baa!” reverberated loudly in a Monday Pinole Police Department Facebook video capturing the goat-infested chaos. “Look at that” an onlooker said as the video captured goat masses occupying both sides of a street completely unimpeded.

The goats focused on front yards, with the video capturing them during an apparent grass feast. “There’s nothing we can do until the herder gets here,” exclaimed another onlooker.

Officers could only watch as goats strutted back and forth in the video as if they owned the street.

The video even captured multiple goat pairs as they attempted to stretch and eat from trees.

The goat masses made their way to the 1800 block of Shea Drive after pulling off an escape from an enclosure, the Pinole Police Department wrote in a Facebook post alongside the video. (RELATED: Zoomers Are Taking Goats To Prom)

The Pinole incident parallels another incident from July when officers from the Glendale Police Department in Arizona were forced to chase two loose goats in the middle of a road before capturing one in a residential neighborhood and another in a field.