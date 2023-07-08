Wild Video Shows Arizona Police Chase, Wrangle Evasive Goats

You’ve heard of a wild goose chase, but have you heard of the wild goat chase?

Recently released bodycam footage captured Arizona police officers attempting to catch two evasive goats that got loose July 1 in Glendale, according to WION.

The Glendale Police Department responded to a call requesting they address the uncaged animals running around 80th and Glendale avenues. The goats presented a potential hazard to commuters on the road. (RELATED: Man Finds Angry Iguana In Toilet)

“Some of you may have heard of ‘being on the lamb’… but this takes it to a WHOLE new level,” the Glendale Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Both goats were captured in separate locations, ending the chase. The first goat was caught in a residential neighborhood, grabbed by the horns. The second goat was caught with a halter in a field.

“Hey let’s go,” an officer is heard saying on video after he caught the first goat. “That’s how we do it, boys!”

One officer at the scene had previous experience dealing with animals, having recently wrangled a mule.

“When it comes to capturing who you are pursuing, these officers are the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time),” the police department said.

The goats were safely returned to their owners, according to Glendale police.