This Video Of Luke Combs Will Make You Ugly Cry

Footage shared Sunday of country music legend Luke Combs performing with a young boy named Cooper will make you ugly cry, it is just so beautiful.

Combs, who recently became a father, invited Cooper on stage as part of his Make-A-Wish request, which was to meet the artist on stage, according to the caption of the video shared on Twitter. Combs was in the middle of playing his latest hit, a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” when he started telling the audience about Cooper, who he’d just met at the meet-and-greet prior to the show.

“I met a little boy named Cooper, who’d come all the way here,” Combs explained as Cooper joined him on stage. The adorable child looked a little overwhelmed, but held his composure so well as Combs introduced him.

This is the most heartwarming video I’ve seen in a while. Luke Combs brought a young kid whose Make-A-Wish was to meet him on stage… pic.twitter.com/wGen4qztZ3 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 24, 2023

Combs then announced that Cooper had just beaten cancer. The crowd went absolutely insane, as they should have, at the incredible news.

You should really watch the rest of the video to get the full emotional hit. Just don't watch it in the office, because your entire team will burst into tears and no one will get any work done for the rest of the day.

If you can’t watch the clip right now, just know that Cooper’s singing is exceptional, and will break your heart into a thousand pieces. It was so good that the crowd ended up chanting his name as he and Combs had their own private chat on stage. He stayed until the end of the song, and now I can’t stop crying.