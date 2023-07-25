‘I’m Shocked’: Martha MacCallum Snaps At Fox News Analyst For Dismissing Biden Scandals

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum snapped at left-wing contributor Juan Williams for dismissing Joe and Hunter Biden’s scandals Tuesday.

MacCallum said it is a “stretch” for Williams to suggest there is no evidence of a $5 million bribery scheme ever taking place between President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky. The information emerged after a Department of Justice (DOJ) whistleblower handed Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley a FD-1023 form detailing the scheme in May.

Williams said the document was given to Grassley “second hand,” and that it “was never ever proven out” because former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department investigated it and concluded there was “nothing there.”

“That’s not true,” MacCallum snapped. “That’s not accurate, that’s not accurate.”

“The idea that then Comer says, ‘oh, I want to open this to public because it feeds the speculation,’ that really is a political agenda,” Williams said.

“Juan, I can’t let you say something that’s not true,” MacCallum said. “The investigation, we know, Bill Barr said they looked at it, they wanted to pursue it, they sent it to the Pennsylvania office that had some jurisdiction over this investigation, and there are reports now that they were finding that it was credible, that they were in the middle of it. It wasn’t put to bed at all. And I want to get Tomi back in here, but you know it’s — this question — I’m shocked actually, Juan, because you have a long history of being a good analyst, that you don’t want to know more about what’s going on here.”

Williams called for Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, to release the evidence regarding the alleged bribery scheme and other criminal investigations into Hunter. He claimed there has been no evidence presented for several months. (RELATED: Juan Williams, Martha MacCallum Get Into Near-Shouting Match Over Trump Indictment, Hunter Biden)

Commentator Tomi Lahren said the public is “tripping over” evidence of Hunter’s alleged criminal activity and corruption. She further accused Democrats of attempting to hide the severity of the case by “[pivoting] to the whataboutisms of Donald Trump.”

Whistleblowers with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) testified before the House Ways and Means Committee alleging the DOJ and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to allow agents to have access to key evidence and resources to investigate Hunter’s alleged tax violations in 2017 and 2018. The whistleblowers said when prosecutors recommended charging Hunter, the agency took no such action.

Among many things, the whistleblowers were reportedly denied access to a July 30, 2017, WhatsApp message sent by Hunter to a Chinese business official threatening that his father was sitting next to him. They also said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had knowledge of Hunter’s abandoned laptop as early as 2019, despite working alongside Big Tech companies that censored information about the computer.

Despite the evidence presented, Joe Biden repeatedly denied having talked to his son or having any involvement with his business dealings with Ukrainian and Chinese oligarchs. Zlochevsky reportedly referred to Biden as the “Big Guy” in the midst of the alleged bribery scheme.