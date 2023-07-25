‘Get To The Bottom Of The Truth’: McCarthy Calls For Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden After Whistleblower Testimonies

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden after new emerging allegations arose from whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry is necessary after Biden continuously denied having any involvement in his son, Hunter’s, overseas business dealings. New evidence from government whistleblowers suggests that the president did in fact have knowledge and communication with his son regarding his business with Ukrainian and Chinese oligarchs prior to the 2020 presidential election.

“So now you have the president saying one thing that we’ve proven is not true, you’ve got IRS whistleblowers saying something when it comes to government treating the Bidens different. You’ve got an informant claiming that the Biden family had been bribed, should you ignore that or you should investigate that? The only way you can investigate that is through an impeachment inquiry so the committee would have the power to get all the documents that they would need,” he said.

McCarthy explained allegations that the administration used government agencies to hide documents regarding the Biden family from the American people. He said the inquiry would allow Congress to disclose the truth and release the information to the public.

“So what an impeachment inquiry does is it gets at the apex of the power of Congress for Republicans and Democrats to gather the information that they need,” he said. “So when we’re continuing — you raise a question like this, wondering what’s right or wrong — you would want the truth as well as you’re covering it for the American public. What that simply provides is that the American public has a right to know, and this allows Congress to get the information to be able to know the truth.” (RELATED: IRS Whistleblower Confirms FBI Knew Hunter’s Laptop Was Real In 2019)

McCarthy pushed back against accusations from a reporter that he is siding with the right-wing about the impeachment inquiry.

“This is about America,” McCarthy said. “Then I raise to you, I watch you on TV, you write everyday about covering government. So right now, you have a president who told you and every other American that he’s never talked to his family about business and they never got $1 from China. You now know that’s not true.”

“Now, as an elected official, having all this information, should I ignore it? No. Congress has a responsibility for an investigation … All I’m saying is, and I’m sure you’d probably ask the same question, where’s the truth? You’ve got to get to the bottom of the truth.”

The whistleblowers initially testified before the House Ways and Means Committee with allegations that the Department of Justice (DOJ), under the authority of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, lied to Congress by saying the agency’s investigations into Hunter’s tax violations would not be politicized. Whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler told the committee the agency attempted to benefit the Bidens by withholding evidence from the agents during investigations into Hunter, and also refused to prosecute Biden upon recommendation from prosecutors.

IRS whistleblowers said the DOJ denied them access to certain documents and resources needed to investigate Hunter’s tax violations and details connecting Biden to his son’s business dealings with Ukrainian and Chinese oligarchs. Zeigler testified Wednesday that the DOJ blocked IRS agents from accessing a WhatsApp message from July 30, 2017, apparently sent by Hunter threatening a Chinese business official that his father was sitting next to him.

Whistleblowers with the DOJ handed Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley a FD-1023 form alleging that a Ukrainian oligarch bribed then-Vice President Biden with $5 million. Seventeen tapes of Biden and Hunter speaking with a foreign national about the bribery scheme allegedly existed. The president blew off a question about the matter by not uttering a word at a June 14 White House event.