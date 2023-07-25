Naked Knife-Wielding Man Keeps Disturbing East Hollywood Apartment Residents: Report

An alleged naked intruder is repeatedly disturbing an apartment building in California, according to a local report and security footage.

The unnamed man can be seen naked and wielding a large knife in one instance and carrying a knife and a mask in another, local outlet KTLA reported. He allegedly continues to break into the east Hollywood apartment complex, leaving residents terrified.

“I developed really bad insomnia, really bad anxiety and I know everyone else has been feeling the same thing,” resident Vanessa Salguero told the outlet.

The residents have been communicating with each other via group chat and walking each other to their cars to keep safe, KTLA reported. (RELATED: Old Lady Fatally Shoots Armed Man Who Allegedly Broke Into Her Home)

The naked man’s alleged intrusions happened after a female tenant threatened to blow up the housing unit, according to the outlet.

Police placed the woman under psychiatric hold but she will likely return to the apartment complex in the future, KTLA reported. Since then, alleged intruders such as the naked male suspect have reportedly been appearing at the apartment in search of the woman.

“The police said, ‘But she’s not doing anything,'” resident Maria Teresa Lin said, speaking about the female tenant’s alleged actions. “Then what is the right time? When all of us are dead?”

The apartment managers put out a notice to the residents acknowledging their complaints, according to KTLA. “Your voices are being heard, and I appreciate the documentation of events with photos and videos – please continue to submit your written reports to the onsite property manager. … [W]e are doing everything we can within the parameters of the law,” the notice reads in part, according to KTLA’s footage.

The residents argued management is not doing enough. “They changed the locks on this door right here and that doesn’t do anything for us if there are other entrance points. … You don’t want to wake up and see a naked man roaming the pool, touching himself. There’s children. It’s unbearable,” Salguero told the outlet.

Some tenants installed security cameras in their windows, but the alleged intruder has been undeterred, according to KTLA.