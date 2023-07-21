Mainstream Hollywood Hates America, So It Hates ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Too

Mainstream Hollywood absolutely hates Taylor Sheridan’s latest series, “Special Ops: Lioness,” and their reviews are so stupid they border on a form of pop culture-derived treason.

The mainstream entertainment industry hates “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. We’ve always known this. Every time Sheridan hits the ball out of the metaphorical park with his film and television projects, losers in the industry whine and cry about how he doesn’t blend into their incestuous, progressive nonsense and give him a bad review.

Things are no different in the mainstream’s reviews of his latest sure-to-be hit-show, “Special Ops: Lioness.” Those of us lucky enough to get a screener of the show before it drops on Paramount+ on Sunday were invited into a realm where the women are in charge. They’re powerful as heck, and inspirational to-boot.

But America-hating losers have already unleashed their pathetic insecurities on “Special Ops: Lioness,” because it holds a mirror up to how useless, pointless and embarrassingly weak most of them really are.

Variety’s Alison Herman said the show is “shameless military propaganda.” Personally, I felt Herman’s review suggested she just hates women. All of us ladies know the type — the ones who give us a dirty look when we show up with our trademark confidence and winning smiles. They’re the girls that Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” character Beth Dutton would have a long of strong words for, if y’all catch my reference.

REVIEW: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Is A Heart-Pounding Adrenaline Rush From Start To Finish | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ What is your favorite Taylor Sheridan show so far? “Yellowstone,” “1883,” “Tulsa King,” or something else? https://t.co/52Nuo3dFkR — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 21, 2023

Of course, Herman made her commentary political, eradicating all hope of appearing unbiased in her analysis. Having known key members of the editorial team at Variety for almost a decade, I was embarrassed for all of them upon reading her review.

In almost identical fashion, the Daily Beast also felt that Sheridan’s writing was “more patriotic drivel.” Drivel is the last word I would use on a show like this. Collider called it a “so-so spy thriller,” so I’m not even sure their writer even watched the full episode. They were probably too busy trying to get their husband’s boyfriend’s pronouns correct or something.

Honestly, the mainstream reviews of “Special Ops: Lioness” made me think that Variety, the Daily Beast, Collider and probably a few other outlets were all given the same memo to work from for their reviews. I couldn’t find a single original thought in any piece, and all of them appeared to focus on pushing a “let’s hate the country that gave us everything” vibe. At this point, it feels like a form of treason.

It’s the same BS we saw in the reviews of “Sound of Freedom,” the true story of Tim Ballard, who rescued countless children from child sex trafficking in the Americas. These same outlets called the concept “QAnon adjacent.”

I can’t possibly fathom why someone would choose to put their name on the side of history that disregards the child sex trade, but clearly this is Hollywood’s new go-to move. (RELATED: Watch The Heart-Stopping Tease For ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ The Next Show From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator)

Then again, it appears that those of us falling on the correct side of history are winning in the cultural battle for sanity, life and the moral good. We boycotted Bud Light to death, made “Sound of Freedom” one of the most successful films of the summer, and we’ll probably ensure that “Special Ops: Lioness” gets the praise it deserves.

You can see for yourself on Sunday, only on Paramount+.