‘They Will Turn Us Into Europe’: Former Trump Official Blasts Biden Over Proposed Appliance Regulations

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow blasted the Biden administration Tuesday over proposed regulations targeting multiple appliances, including water heaters.

The Biden administration proposed new regulations on water heaters Friday, following an effort to regulate gas stoves, while the New York City Department of Environmental Protection proposed requiring wood and coal-fired pizza ovens installed before 2016 to have emission control devices, according to the New York Post. “Folks, enjoy the cold shower you’re headed for. You can turn the dials as much as you want but it will still be even colder,” Kudlow, a former Trump administration official, said. (RELATED: ‘Make Him Take His Sailboat’: Steve Scalise Offers Suggestion For John Kerry On Carbon Emissions)

“The big government socialists at the Biden Administration insist on completely ruining our daily lives,” Kudlow continued. “They’re going after every imaginable creature comfort that used to make America the most wonderful place to live in. Now they will turn us into Europe, which doesn’t even have a lot of this stuff the way we do. What’s this stuff? Well, for starters, how about shower heads, air conditioners, toilet flushing, light bulbs, washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, gas cars and trucks, coal fired pizza ovens, microwaves and that’s just for starters.”

“Joe Biden wants to take them away from us all in the name of climate change, as though carbon emissions could actually truly be measured over 50 years from the Biden heist of our way of living,” Kudlow added.

Kudlow then turned his attention to other regulations targeting Americans, noting that a press release from the White House cited 110 initiatives to target climate change.

“From that same White House statement, the greenies say, again I will quote, ‘Once finalized these standards will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 2.4 billion metric tons, equivalent to the carbon emissions from 10 million homes, 17 million gas cars, or 21 coal-fired power plants over 30 years,’” Kudlow said. “You mean all this for ending my ceiling fan, all this? My dehumidifier, my battery charger, my pool pump? Really? All those carbon-saving metric tons in practically every suburban home in America over 30 years will come to what? You mean, oh I get it, a good half year of Chinese coal plant building. That is the way I read it.”

China approved 168 new power plants fueled by coal in 2022, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM) released on Feb. 27.

“This is so silly, folks. It completely lacks common sense. The worst part of this nonsense is the Bidens want to jam these regulatory orders down our throats,” Kudlow said. “No consumer choice. No freedom. Just the dictates of a bunch overeducated far left bureaucrats who truly believe they know better how to live than ordinary people do.”

