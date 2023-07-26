Hulk Hogan Announces Major Life Update In Worst Possible Place

WWE legend Hulk Hogan is engaged, having popped the question to girlfriend Sky Daily at a Tampa restaurant in mid-July.

Daily, 45, and Hogan, 69, dated for more than a year prior to the engagement, which was announced at their friend’s wedding over the weekend, according to statements provided to TMZ. Hogan was apparently nervous to pop the question, and was thrilled when Daily said “yes.”

Daily, a yoga instructor, started dating Hogan shortly after his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. Hogan and McDaniel were married from 2010 to 2021. (RELATED: ‘No Boring People’: Woman Goes Viral For These Ridiculous Wedding Rules)

During an interview with comedian Theo Von on his podcast “This Past Weekend,” Hogan said he’d stopped drinking to better his and Daily’s relationship.

“I’ve been with my girl Sky for a while, and everything that I’ve ever had happen in my life — both of my two marriages — everything bad that’s ever happened to me had to do with alcohol,” Hogan noted. The ex-wrestler met Daily after sending a drink over to her while she was out with a group of her friends, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Not wanting to repeat the mistakes of his previous two marriages, Hogan started to pay more attention to how drinking impacted his behavior. “[A]ll of a sudden, I started losing something I didn’t want to lose again. So I said I’m done drinking,” he said. (RELATED: Playbook Is Super Eager To Ruin A Couple’s Nuptials, And We Can’t Wait To See How It All Plays Out)

While I am so happy for Hogan and Daily, is there anything worse than stealing thunder at your friend’s wedding? Perhaps it’s just me, but there are so many other times and places people can announce engagements, pregnancies and all sorts of other life-changing news than on someone else’s special day.

Then again, it sounds like the bride was in on it, as she apparently handed her bouquet to Daily at her wedding. So, I guess that’s pretty darn cute!

You can watch his full interview with Theo Von here: