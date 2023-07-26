Manhunt Underway For ‘Dangerous’ Inmate Who Allegedly Escaped Through Drywall

A Colorado manhunt is underway for a “dangerous” inmate who allegedly escaped through drywall, according to KOAA News 5.

One of four inmates who escaped Bent County Jail on Sunday remains unaccounted for Wednesday after allegedly absconding through the ceiling, according to KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado.

One of the two inmates on the run from the Bent County Jail was found dead in Pueblo. The Bent County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Fox is still unaccounted for. https://t.co/8eVNmWIIAJ — KOAA News5 (@KOAA) July 25, 2023

Mark Desmond Fox reportedly changed his clothes since his escape was announced. The fugitive stands at 6’4” with a weight of 200 pounds, the Bent County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Police said he is “considered dangerous,” according to the post.

Fox reportedly broke out of jail with his fellow inmates by pushing through the sheet rock ceiling of their cell, which formerly functioned as a kitchen. Once they made it through drywall, the four inmates exited through the roof of an adjoining bathroom, according to KOAA News 5. (RELATED: Inmate Captured After Escaping Jail Through An Air Duct. Partner Remains On The Run)

Blankets were allegedly bundled on the beds of the inmates to trick an expected video survey headcount, the outlet noted.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Corrections, the Rocky Ford Police Department and the La Junta Police Department were all notified of the incident. Other agencies were alerted when a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) was released for Fox. Bent County residents are advised to take precautionary measures like locking their doors and vehicles while Fox‘s whereabouts are unknown, the outlet noted.

Benjamin Valdez, Fox’s fellow inmate, was found dead in Pueblo after a potential drug overdose, the Bent County Sheriff’s Office disclosed in the post. Valdez is one of the three inmates accounted for.

No information regarding the circumstances of the inmates’ escape has been provided by the Bent County Sheriff’s Office, KOAA News 5 reported.