Literally Scary As Hell! The Trailer For ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Will Give You Chills

This movie looks absolutely wicked.

It’s been 50 years since the original “The Exorcist” classic came out, scaring the living crap out of everybody who dared to watch William Friedkin’s iconic horror flick. That film spawned two sequels (1977’s “Exorcist II: The Heretic” and 1990’s “The Exorcist III”), two prequels (2004’s “Exorcist: The Beginning” and 2005’s “Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist”), none of which was particularly well received. There was even a short-lived TV series that premiered in 2016 and ran for two seasons.

But Ellen Burstyn (who played the mom, Chris MacNeil, in the first movie) has consistently refused reprise her role… until now.

David Gordon Green, who resurrected the “Halloween” franchise in 2018, isn’t just bringing back the Exorcist series — he’s also bringing back a 90-year-old actress to reprise a role she hasn’t played since 1973.

A sequel to Green’s re-quel, “The Exorcist: Deceiver,” will be released in theaters on April 18, 2025, according to a Tuesday announcement from Universal Pictures via Variety. The films are set to be the first entries in a new “Exorcist” trilogy.

Universal also released the trailer for “Believer” — which co-stars Ann Dowd, Okwui Okpokwasili, Jennifer Nettles and Raphael Sharge — along with that announcement.

In the original “Exorcist” movie, there was only one demonic girl, but “Believer” features two of them, who become possessed after being saved from an apparent kidnapping. The trailer shows the two girls covered in bloody Satanic symbols and eating pages from the Bible. MacNeil presumably shows up to help, and I guess we’ll find out if her first encounter with the demonic prepared her for this new challenge.

Hol. Lee. Cow.

I’ve always been one for a good demon movie. It’s one of my favorite sub-genres in the horror realm — along with alien films — but this one hit me more than usual when I first saw it. Throughout the entire three minutes, I was sitting there incredibly intrigued and getting chills at nearly every cut, which tells me that this movie is going to be phenomenal. (RELATED: Toho Just Dropped The First Trailer For Their ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Movie, And They’re Bringing Some Heat With This One)

I’m in … I am so in.