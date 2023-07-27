Hero FedEx Driver Rescues Man From Crashed Vehicle Engulfed In Flames

A FedEx driver saved a man from a burning car Wednesday on a San Diego interstate, according to ABC 10.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 2:55 a.m. A Toyota Camry traveling southbound on I-15 reportedly veered off the road and collided with a guardrail, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle “became fully engulfed in flames,” the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said, per the outlet

The FedEx driver recalled the harrowing moment.

“As soon as I saw the car, it was still actively on fire. You gotta stop to see if you can do anything at all,” The driver told ABC 10.

FedEx driver pulls man from burning car on I-15 https://t.co/42ftwbG6Dk — ABC 10News San Diego (@10News) July 26, 2023

The 28-year-old driver managed to escape the burning car, but the situation escalated when a series of explosions engulfed the car in even more flames, ABC 10 noted. (RELATED: Dramatic Video Shows Cop Rescuing Trapped Driver As Flames Engulf Crashed Vehicle)

Fortunately, the FedEx truck driver stopped and sprang into action. He dragged the victim away from the fiery wreck just in time before a string of explosions occurred, ABC 10 reported.

Another person reportedly pulled over to help, using a fire extinguisher to keep the flames at bay until firefighters arrived, per the outlet.

The victim appeared to suffer a serious leg injury, ABC 10 noted. He was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, where his injuries were deemed major but not life-threatening, the CHP confirmed.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, but drugs and alcohol have reportedly been ruled out as contributing factors.