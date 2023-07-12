Gunman Walks Into Birmingham Fire Station, Shoots Two Firefighters In Suspected ‘Targeted’ Attack: Police

Two on-duty Alabama firefighters were seriously injured in a shooting incident Wednesday, police say.

Investigators suspect the firefighters were deliberately targeted, although a precise motive remains unknown, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond told reporters.

Two On-Duty Birmingham Firefighters Shot @ Fire Station #9 (1228 27th Street North) pic.twitter.com/4ylMCK67cn — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 12, 2023

One of the victims reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and both are currently in serious condition receiving treatment at a local hospital, he added.

“Our firefighters are there to protect and aid and rescue our citizens and to see them critically injured is troubling, disheartening,” Thurmond said.

The assailant gained access to the station by entering through an open bay door, AP reported.

Approximately three firefighters were present at the time of the alleged attack. A third firefighter was unharmed in the incident. (RELATED: Passenger Shoots New York State Trooper During Traffic Stop, Later Takes Own Life)

The shooting allegedly occurred shortly after the two wounded firefighters had begun their shifts.

Two Newark firefighters lost their lives fighting a massive cargo ship fire in a New Jersey port July 6. “We’re going to continue to work, and we’re going to continue to pray for the family of the two members who were lost tonight,” Newark Fire Department Chief Rufus Jackson told reporters in the wake of the firefighters’ deaths. The two men were later identified as Augusta Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks, 49, ABC News reported.