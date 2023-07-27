Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Says ‘Very Dangerous’ Biden ‘Crime Family’ Has Targeted Him

Bill Stevenson, the ex-husband of first lady Jill Biden, said Wednesday on Newsmax that he has been a target of the “very dangerous … Biden crime family.”

Stevenson discussed his divorce from the first lady, alleging that he was the victim of a shakedown by the Biden family.

“Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, ‘Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems.’ I looked at Frankie and I said, ‘Are you threatening me?’ and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200.”

“Delaware is a small state,” host Greg Kelly said, “Joe Biden is like the prince of Delaware in a way, right? Very powerful. You think that he essentially ordered this?”

“I not only think it, but I know it,” Stevenson said, adding that he “could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn’t believe it.”

Stevenson also alleged that Biden is using the same tactics against former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Jill Biden Claims Husband Is ‘The Education President,’ But Nation’s Test Scores Are At Historic Low)

“It’s hard to believe what they’re doing to President Trump right now, and that’s why I came to you. He is doing the exact same thing,” Stevenson said.

“I was on the wrong side of them, and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row. One little thing after another,” he claimed. “I can’t let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can’t let them do this to our country. This is why I’ve come forward. This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it.”